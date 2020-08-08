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SEAN DAVID MORTON VS EVIL EMPIRE [FULL VERSION] - SEAN DAVID MORTON (VIDEO)
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95 views • August 08, 2020
SEAN DAVID MORTON VS EVIL EMPIRE [FULL VERSION] - SEAN DAVID MORTON (VIDEO)
Sean talks in depth about his recent run in with the IRS and the way to become a live human being in the eyes of the state. He also talks about what really happened back when he went to court with the SEC several years ago. This interview of Sean was back in 2016 and conducted by Kerry Cassidy. He has been incarcerated in Federal Prison for teaching others they are US Citizen Slaves, and he has also written 3 books on ET disclosure, even after being threatened by the Deep State for doing so.
Sean David Morton Emergency Relief Fund
https://www.gofundme.com/f/sean-david-morton-legal-defense-fund
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
SANDS OF TIME - SEAN DAVID MORTON (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/4618134/974035
Sean David Morton on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6k-mB6-h-7oLiRhkZpLJA
Kerry Cassidy on Project Camelot
https://projectcamelotportal.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Sean talks in depth about his recent run in with the IRS and the way to become a live human being in the eyes of the state. He also talks about what really happened back when he went to court with the SEC several years ago. This interview of Sean was back in 2016 and conducted by Kerry Cassidy. He has been incarcerated in Federal Prison for teaching others they are US Citizen Slaves, and he has also written 3 books on ET disclosure, even after being threatened by the Deep State for doing so.
Sean David Morton Emergency Relief Fund
https://www.gofundme.com/f/sean-david-morton-legal-defense-fund
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
SANDS OF TIME - SEAN DAVID MORTON (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/4618134/974035
Sean David Morton on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6k-mB6-h-7oLiRhkZpLJA
Kerry Cassidy on Project Camelot
https://projectcamelotportal.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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