Show 31: Freedom in America is a delusion, and if you think Trump is going to save us go ahead and say... KLAATU BARADA NIKTO. Be sure to click your heels three times while saying it!
Film Clip on this saying KLAATU: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NZXmq-E2tM
