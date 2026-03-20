Who's in Charge?

The leaders of today are so thoroughly corrupted THEY are not able to do anything besides what the Elite owners of the ONE WORLD Corporation want done & carried out via blackmail. Unfortunately, these are SATANIC ends which are being met across the World.

The problem with the World is that laws are not being enforced. What is happening are the desires of sophisticated blackmailers, top military Officers who are bent on bringing on Armageddon, & the Elite private owners of the usury FED-IOU Notes are having THEIR wishes of fraudulent contracts fulfilled.





Will you all wait for the Sun & Gaia to "Save Us?" If so, this might get mighty nasty.

Presently happening: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4f7yz61OSQ&t=185s

More info on how to get out of the BEAST: https://thearizonaassembly.org/

Brendon O'Connell tells the truth about Iran:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmVrr2Gho3w

Catherine Austin Fitts:

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=266186

#5773. Granna Bytes: Lawlessness is Lawlessness http://annavonreitz.com/lawlessness.pdf

Why 432 Hz Was Replaced by 440 Hz — The Frequency Shift They Never Explained:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQM2JQak0VQ

An amazing deep dive into M.K. Ultra, Monarch, & various occult & historical things that are part of the [Matrix] mixture:

https://youtu.be/h4jtxAr9BWw

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The Day Tartaria Fell: How They Erased the Greatest Empire From History:

1812

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNjMXnr6R2s