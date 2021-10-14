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Light is something. Darkness is nothing. - Proverbs 14:19 (NIV)
19 Evildoers will bow down in the presence of the good,
and the wicked at the gates of the righteous.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Empty darkness cannot penetrate the light.
The Wicked will capitulate to the Righteous.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4dyt28tp
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