π. Θεόδωρος Ζήσης, «Η εικόνα του αξίου επισκόπου στις ποιμαντικές επιστολές του Αποστόλου Παύλου»
Published 15 days ago

τα πλαίσια της σειράς εκδηλώσεων «ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΗ ΠΑΡΕΜΒΑΣΗ» την Τετάρτη 1 Φεβρουαρίου 2023, στις 7:00 μμ. ο πρωτοπρεσβύτερος Θεόδωρος Ζήσης ΟΜ.ΚΑΘΗΓΗΤΗΣ ΤΗΣ ΘΕΟΛΟΓΙΚΗΣ ΣΧΟΛΗΣ Α.Π.Θ θα μιλήσει με θέμα: «Η εικόνα του αξίου επισκόπου στις ποιμαντικές επιστολές του Αποστόλου Παύλου»

Θα πραγματοποιηθεί στην αίθουσα «Ορθοδοξία» του «Ορθοδόξου Χριστιανικού Συλλόγου Άγιος Ιωσήφ ο Ησυχαστής», στη Μοναστηρίου 183, 2ος όροφος – Τηλέφωνο επικοινωνίας του συλλόγου: 2310 515786 - https://agiosiosif.gr

