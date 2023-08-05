[Aug 31, 2016] TFR - 82 - Revolutionary Radio with Thomas Dunn and Jared Chrestman: The Harsh Reality Of Satanic Ritual Abuse

This show was about the subject of Satanic Ritual Abuse and the documentary that has recently come out to deal with it called, “Detestable.” It was produced by Thomas Dunn and Jared Chrestman, who were my guests for this broadcast. This particular show was plagued by a few technical difficulties to include getting booted off the air for about 10 minutes. We did finally get back up and running again though, so please stick with us until the end. And be sure to check out their website for more information about the film.





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

website: www.detestablefilm.com