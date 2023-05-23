Astonishing News Mother Mary Wilhelmina Found Intact in Gower, Missouri Convent!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





May 21, 2023





We've just received astonishing news from the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles in Gower, MO. It starts with the rains this spring at the Sisters' cemetery. The rains were excessive and caused an implosion of the 4 year-old burial plot of foundress Mother Mary Wilhelmina. The coffin was cracked...and Mother Abbess peeked in with a flashlight and screamed. The body was mostly intact, including eyebrows and eyelashes. The fabric along the coffin had deteriorated completely but her own habit was in perfect condition.





this humble, beautiful bride of Christ died in 2019 at the age of 95. She had been buried alongside the little graves of miscarried children...

