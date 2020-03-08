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If I Didn't Care
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2 views • March 08, 2020
Love and romance has been around for a very long time. Let's listen to how one of our fore bearers felt about it. Sing along karaoke-style without laughing at the corniness!
If I Didn't Care
If I didn't care more than words can say
If I didn't care, would I feel this way?
If this isn't love then why do I thrill?
And what makes my head go 'round and 'round
While my heart stands still?
If I didn't care, would it be the same?
Would my every prayer begin and end with just your name?
And would I be sure that this is love beyond compare?
Would all this be true if I didn't care for you?
If I didn't care
Honey child, more than words can say
If I didn't care
Would I feel this way?
Darlin' if this isn't love
Then why do I thrill so much?
And what is it that makes my head go 'round…
If I Didn't Care
If I didn't care more than words can say
If I didn't care, would I feel this way?
If this isn't love then why do I thrill?
And what makes my head go 'round and 'round
While my heart stands still?
If I didn't care, would it be the same?
Would my every prayer begin and end with just your name?
And would I be sure that this is love beyond compare?
Would all this be true if I didn't care for you?
If I didn't care
Honey child, more than words can say
If I didn't care
Would I feel this way?
Darlin' if this isn't love
Then why do I thrill so much?
And what is it that makes my head go 'round…
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