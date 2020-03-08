Love and romance has been around for a very long time. Let's listen to how one of our fore bearers felt about it. Sing along karaoke-style without laughing at the corniness!



If I Didn't Care





If I didn't care more than words can say

If I didn't care, would I feel this way?

If this isn't love then why do I thrill?

And what makes my head go 'round and 'round

While my heart stands still?

If I didn't care, would it be the same?

Would my every prayer begin and end with just your name?

And would I be sure that this is love beyond compare?

Would all this be true if I didn't care for you?

If I didn't care

Honey child, more than words can say

If I didn't care

Would I feel this way?

Darlin' if this isn't love

Then why do I thrill so much?

And what is it that makes my head go 'round…