SENDING OUT THE DISCIPLES LUKE 9:1-17
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 9:1-17. At that time, there was a popular idea about the period of the Messiah. The people thought that it would include a splendid dinner (Revelation 19:7). The Jews believed that the Messiah would feed them with special food from heaven. God fed the Israelites in the desert in this way (Exodus 16). John 6:15 says that the miracle of the bread and fish made the crowd believe that Jesus was the Messiah. So, they tried to make him king.

