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X22 Report A 11. 22. 21.
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241 views • November 24, 2021
Ep. 2635a - The [CB]s Are Panicking, They Finally Said The Quiet Part Out Loud
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The corrupt politicians/fake news and the [CB] are trying to convince the American people that they must sacrifice, this is the new normal. [JB] is now using the petro reserves and selling it to China. The [CB] just said the quiet part out loud. They have failed, the people are against all of it.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code blackfriday for 25% OFF
The corrupt politicians/fake news and the [CB] are trying to convince the American people that they must sacrifice, this is the new normal. [JB] is now using the petro reserves and selling it to China. The [CB] just said the quiet part out loud. They have failed, the people are against all of it.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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