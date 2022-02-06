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MERCK SCIENTIST ADMITS CONTAMINATED POLIO VACCINE WAS THE SOURCE OF AIDS EPIDEMIC
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177 views • February 06, 2022
If found this video on Bitchute, from debess.
In this 1987 interview, Merck’s foremost vaccine developer Dr. Maurice Hilleman acknowledged the polio vaccine was contaminated with Simian Virus 40. He also indicated the likelihood that SV40 is the source of AIDS: “I didn’t know we were importing AIDS.” This is from a PBS taped interview with medical historian Edward Shorter which was leaked after being censored.
Also read, "1978–1981: Is HIV-AIDS linked to CDC’s Hepatitis B Vaccine Experiment?" https://ahrp.org/1978-1981-hic-aids-and-cdcs-hepatitis-b-vaccine-experiment-in-young-homosexual-men-before-these-experiments-there-were-no-reported-cases-of-hiv-or-aids-in-america/
Also hear Alan Watt on how vaccines (biological warfare campaign) and other poisons tie in with the depopulation and eugenics agenda which has been underway for many years https://www.bitchute.com/video/cbiylhHxn40/
YouTube has been systematically removing this particular interview by terminating the channels posting it. Please reupload to keep this video from swirling down the digital memory hole. Mirrored from an excellent channel, Harold Saive https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzhknrio1M76XOm-jQOvHtg
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Also for entertainment and educational purposes. All rights to the original works go to those that hold them, no copyright infringement intended.
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). (for commentary, criticism, education and satire.)
In this 1987 interview, Merck’s foremost vaccine developer Dr. Maurice Hilleman acknowledged the polio vaccine was contaminated with Simian Virus 40. He also indicated the likelihood that SV40 is the source of AIDS: “I didn’t know we were importing AIDS.” This is from a PBS taped interview with medical historian Edward Shorter which was leaked after being censored.
Also read, "1978–1981: Is HIV-AIDS linked to CDC’s Hepatitis B Vaccine Experiment?" https://ahrp.org/1978-1981-hic-aids-and-cdcs-hepatitis-b-vaccine-experiment-in-young-homosexual-men-before-these-experiments-there-were-no-reported-cases-of-hiv-or-aids-in-america/
Also hear Alan Watt on how vaccines (biological warfare campaign) and other poisons tie in with the depopulation and eugenics agenda which has been underway for many years https://www.bitchute.com/video/cbiylhHxn40/
YouTube has been systematically removing this particular interview by terminating the channels posting it. Please reupload to keep this video from swirling down the digital memory hole. Mirrored from an excellent channel, Harold Saive https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzhknrio1M76XOm-jQOvHtg
----------
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Also for entertainment and educational purposes. All rights to the original works go to those that hold them, no copyright infringement intended.
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). (for commentary, criticism, education and satire.)
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