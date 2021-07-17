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7/17/21 Early Updates. Subversives in our Government! Graphine Oxide! Fake evidence at the impeachment. Remember? Is that the New Normal. Impeachment!
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200 views • July 17, 2021
2. Trump impeachment! Fake evidence! https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1360852878831849472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1360852878831849472%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnotthebee.com%2Farticle%2Ftrumps-impeachment-lawyer-just-took-the-entire-media-establishment-out-behind-the-shed-on-live-tv-and-put-it-out-of-its-misery
3. Stu Peters Graphine Oxide: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ArYa0nJAc6V4/
4. Safe? Graphine oxide: medical conference: https://youtu.be/2nYvS11NDRc
5. CHD report. 11,000 deaths! https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-deaths-injuries-reported-cdc-covid-vaccines-moderna-pregnant-women/
6. Corey’s digs: https://www.coreysdigs.com/solutions/how-to-challenge-a-school-board-in-3-5-minutes/
7. George Floyd mural hit by lightning?: https://www.wnd.com/2021/07/photos-witnesses-say-lightning-strike-destroyed-mural-honoring-george-floyd/
8. McCullough:with Reiner Fuellmich: https://www.brighteon.com/706f5019-0cfc-46aa-90c6-aa250fff36a2
9. Vax causes heart damage: https://rumble.com/vjuhch-canadian-doctor-62-of-patients-vaccinated-for-covid-have-permanent-heart-da.html
10. Bloomberg: flooding in Germany / Belgium.: https://youtu.be/n0meIgUcvsY
11. NC door to door: https://twitter.com/covid_1984_/status/1414980282751410193?s=21
12. AZ buys Dominion Voting machines to replace the old ones!Maricopa County Approves Millions to Obtain New Election Equipment From Dominion https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/maricopa-county-approves-millions-to-obtain-new-election-equipment-from-dominion_3901477.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
13. Music: Santana: sunshine of your love, Eric Clapton! https://youtu.be/ORcGN1c91GI
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
YouTube https://youtube.com/c/FarmerJonesNow
Blog: https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Patreon account http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
3. Stu Peters Graphine Oxide: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ArYa0nJAc6V4/
4. Safe? Graphine oxide: medical conference: https://youtu.be/2nYvS11NDRc
5. CHD report. 11,000 deaths! https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-deaths-injuries-reported-cdc-covid-vaccines-moderna-pregnant-women/
6. Corey’s digs: https://www.coreysdigs.com/solutions/how-to-challenge-a-school-board-in-3-5-minutes/
7. George Floyd mural hit by lightning?: https://www.wnd.com/2021/07/photos-witnesses-say-lightning-strike-destroyed-mural-honoring-george-floyd/
8. McCullough:with Reiner Fuellmich: https://www.brighteon.com/706f5019-0cfc-46aa-90c6-aa250fff36a2
9. Vax causes heart damage: https://rumble.com/vjuhch-canadian-doctor-62-of-patients-vaccinated-for-covid-have-permanent-heart-da.html
10. Bloomberg: flooding in Germany / Belgium.: https://youtu.be/n0meIgUcvsY
11. NC door to door: https://twitter.com/covid_1984_/status/1414980282751410193?s=21
12. AZ buys Dominion Voting machines to replace the old ones!Maricopa County Approves Millions to Obtain New Election Equipment From Dominion https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/maricopa-county-approves-millions-to-obtain-new-election-equipment-from-dominion_3901477.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
13. Music: Santana: sunshine of your love, Eric Clapton! https://youtu.be/ORcGN1c91GI
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
YouTube https://youtube.com/c/FarmerJonesNow
Blog: https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Patreon account http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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