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Gods and Monsters The Time Apocalypse Chapter Two
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42 views • March 26, 2021
Gods and Monsters The Time Apocalypse Chapter Two
Trays in their upright position, seatbelts buckled.
The Time Apocalypse - If you have lived long enough, you may feel
that time seems to be speeding up, the days seem shorter and the weather is different.
In chapter two, I show you the reason, the FLATFACT !
I show you the reason for the weather.
Can you see the why of the time?
I also address some of the questions from chapter one. [and I ended up redoing the whole video]
Fear not the signs of heaven - Jeremiah 10:2
^^^^^^^
The bible contains some wise advice.
Wikipedia: Tropic of Cancer - video version pulled December 2020.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tropic_...
As I journey through the chapters it will become very clear as to why the title of the series is Gods and Monsters - The Time Apocalypse
#FlatFact #reset #mysteryhistory #GodsandMonsters
🔴 Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/c/flatfact?su...
If you liked this video please add it to your playlist and share with your friends.
Credits
Film by FlatFact Februrary, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/c/FlatFact/vi...
Trays in their upright position, seatbelts buckled.
The Time Apocalypse - If you have lived long enough, you may feel
that time seems to be speeding up, the days seem shorter and the weather is different.
In chapter two, I show you the reason, the FLATFACT !
I show you the reason for the weather.
Can you see the why of the time?
I also address some of the questions from chapter one. [and I ended up redoing the whole video]
Fear not the signs of heaven - Jeremiah 10:2
^^^^^^^
The bible contains some wise advice.
Wikipedia: Tropic of Cancer - video version pulled December 2020.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tropic_...
As I journey through the chapters it will become very clear as to why the title of the series is Gods and Monsters - The Time Apocalypse
#FlatFact #reset #mysteryhistory #GodsandMonsters
🔴 Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/c/flatfact?su...
If you liked this video please add it to your playlist and share with your friends.
Credits
Film by FlatFact Februrary, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/c/FlatFact/vi...
Keywords
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