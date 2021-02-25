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Decades Of Major Predictive Programming Exposed [01.10.2019]
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61 views • February 25, 2021
Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.
Please do you own research on the content in the video. We are just sharing what we see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.
http://savedsoberawake.com/help-build-out-saved-sober-awake - One Time & Monthly Investment
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://vimeo.com/shakingmyheadproductions - Vimeo
Shaking My Head Productions 2
56.1K subscribers•418 videos
I share informational videos that make you aware of what is going on in the world today. Please feel free to comment if you have ...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPfutLTM-_kL10Zt7Sgz6Q
Shaking My Head Productions - 17159 subscribers
Joined 2 years, 12 months ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yIiaiBsVTBHh/
Please do you own research on the content in the video. We are just sharing what we see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.
http://savedsoberawake.com/help-build-out-saved-sober-awake - One Time & Monthly Investment
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://vimeo.com/shakingmyheadproductions - Vimeo
Shaking My Head Productions 2
56.1K subscribers•418 videos
I share informational videos that make you aware of what is going on in the world today. Please feel free to comment if you have ...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPfutLTM-_kL10Zt7Sgz6Q
Shaking My Head Productions - 17159 subscribers
Joined 2 years, 12 months ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yIiaiBsVTBHh/
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