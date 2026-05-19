Castel Nuovo The Castle That Watched Naples

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For centuries, Castelnuovo watched over Naples… 🏰
Kings ruled there.
Wars shaped it.
And dark secrets lived behind its walls.
🎧 Watch this clip, then listen to the full episode in the link description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5PApVwGMbnQjZt0w7UVpyy?si=04c61f8361b94f03
#CastelNuovo #Naples #MedievalHistory #HistoryPodcast #CastleHistory
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