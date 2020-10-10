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OVERLAND OFF-GRID BOONDOCKING CAMPING (VIDEO)
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158 views • October 10, 2020
Overland off-grid boondocking camping has been around forever. With the current New World Order takeover at hand, this type of remote camping's popularity has been growing by leaps and bounds. This is actually the best bug-out vehicle set-up for PREPPERS too. Watch the video, check out the websites, and this may just become your favorite way to vacation, or even your new full-time lifestyle.
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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
D & D World Travel
http://ddwt.us
Campendium
https://campendium.com
iOverlander
http://ioverlander.com/
Free Campsites
https://freecamsites.net
Google Earth and Google Earth Pro
https://www.google.com/earth/versions/
Google Maps
https://www.google.com/maps/
Aaron and Emily on Two Dusty Travelers
https://www.twodustytravelers.com/
Expedition Portal
https://expeditionportal.com/
Overland Journal
https://overlandjournal.com/
Overland Expo
https://www.overlandexpo.com/
Overland The Americas
https://overlandtheamericas.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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