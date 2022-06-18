Sen. Rand Paul Questions Fauci on Hiding Data

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https://gnews.org/post/p6qy310e
06/16/2022 Senator Rand Paul queries Fauci on why he and CDC didn’t release the data about the incidence of hospitalization and death for children who have been infected with COVID, and whether or not there was a health benefit for adults 18 to 49 from booster vaccination?