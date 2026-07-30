RT News - July 30 2026 2PM GMT

July 30, 2026

rt.com





Moscow's forces target key Ukrainian ports and vessels involved in supplying its army - in response to Kiev's terror attacks on Russian civilians. They also hit targets linked to Ukraine's military and mining industries. Tehran claims it destroyed three F-35 fighter jets at a US base in Jordan. That's in retaliation for an American strike that killed a family including a toddler inside a residential building in southern Iran. China pushes back Western government accusations of industrial overcapacity, saying its critics seek to undermine global markets by forcing their protectionists policies on everyone.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://gab.com/thedeadgene