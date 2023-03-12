United States has been ‘cautious’ in support given to Ukraine

The United States has been “quite cautious” in the support they have given Ukraine, according to former British commander Richard Kemp.
He said the US has waited until almost the “last possible moment” to provide the key equipment Ukraine needs.
“Obviously, President Biden is mindful of those people who don’t want to support Ukraine, or don’t feel it is the US’ job to be doing so,” Mr Kemp told Sky News Australia.
“I think while the current administration continues in Washington, we will see a continued level of support.”
