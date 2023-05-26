Create New Account
The Flying Scroll Dream 5-26-23 @ 12:08; 2:35 & 7:42am
A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ Son of the living God Jehovah concerning the Flying Scroll of Judgment from Zechariah 5 & Ezekiel 2:9-10; 3:1-3 being opened.

When I say, "demons we can't cast out," in my prayer, I am referring to those spirits/demons inside people who don't want them cast out because if I do, then this will allow 7 more to come into them. So, I simply bound them still though still connected to the people rendering them useless against us instead of casting them out in Jesus' name."

John 9:39 And Jesus said, For judgment I am come into this world, that they which see not might see; and that they which see might be made blind.

