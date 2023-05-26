The Flying Scroll Dream 5-26-23 @ 12:08; 2:35 & 7:42am

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ Son of the living God Jehovah concerning the Flying Scroll of Judgment from Zechariah 5 & Ezekiel 2:9-10; 3:1-3 being opened.
When I say, "demons we can't cast out," in my prayer, I am referring to those spirits/demons inside people who don't want them cast out because if I do, then this will allow 7 more to come into them. So, I simply bound them still though still connected to the people rendering them useless against us instead of casting them out in Jesus' name."
John 9:39 And Jesus said, For judgment I am come into this world, that they which see not might see; and that they which see might be made blind.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320
For Prayer email:
Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Free eBooks Download:
eBook/Transcripts | My Lovely Jesus (mylovelyjesusministry.com)
Social Platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e
Main YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q
The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.