© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Apr 28, 2019] O.D.D TV | In America | Anti NWO Truth Music ▶️️
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
28 views • May 09, 2020
Purchase hard copy of the album here:
https://amzn.to/2xpocXh
Free download:
https://soundcloud.com/overdosedenvermusic/in-america
Verse one
This is the divided states of Illuminati land
People stumblin’ all over the place like zombies man
just like The walking dead, they got the country zombified
all the water’s fluoridated, all the food is modified
you are what you eat, so I guess that means that you’re a GMO
and you don’t even know, but you’re too blind to see it though
you have to be asleep to have the American Dream
just how they need it, ‘cause your freedom was never a thing
The best kinda slaves are the slaves that don’t know that they’re slaves
stuck in a daze and they behave how they’re told to behave
good little sheeple people, always happy, always gleeful
no revolting, no rebelling, no uprising, no upheaval
the ones that rule us want to keep us all clueless and weak
it’s not lookin’ so good for humans, the future is bleak
you think you are unique, but really you’re a replica
created by the false education that they gave you here (in america)
Chorus:
IN AMERICA! They watch and track your every move
They’re even puttin’ poison in your food
IN AMERIKKKA!!! The people are too blind to see the truth
But, it’s too late and there’s nothin’ we can do
IN AMERICA! Just watch your favorite and the news
So they can preprogram you with your views
IN AMERIKKKA! Get a job, obey the law, support the troops
and just kick back ‘cause there’s nothin’ we can do
Verse two
We are conditioned every minute of everyday
and being ignorant is just the american way
The national debt is a debt we can never repay
but if they say to pay your taxes, you better obey
Hypocritical kingdom of wicked criminals
using symbols and signals to fill your head with subliminals
when you watch TV it’s corroding your mind
when the 5g network goes online, there’ll be nowhere to hide
electromagnetic frequencies, all around us so frequently
nothing is what it seems to be, they deceive us so easily
no one even believin’ me, while they’re meetin in secrecy
have you seen the world recently, never treating us decently
what happened to liberty and justice for all
Dictators free themselves, but we get don't nothing at all
I just want people to know the truth, so please don’t shoot the messenger
it’s a bitch, but it’s just the way it is when you live (in america)
Chorus:
IN AMERICA! They watch and track your every move
They’re even puttin’ poison in your food
IN AMERIKKKA!!! The people are too blind to see the truth
But, it’s too late and there’s nothin’ we can do
IN AMERICA! Just watch your favorite and the news
So they can preprogram you with your views
IN AMERIKKKA! Get a job, obey the law, support the troops
and just kick back ‘cause there’s nothin’ we can do
O.D.D TV / ODD TV / ODD Reality:
Please subscribe here in case of termination:
http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTV3
SUPPORT this Channel if you choose:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
paypal: paypal.me/FlatEarth247
venmo: @ODDTV
cashapp: $ODDTV
Bitcoin: 3CgzSM65dbL3KM8GUuwgiyWDHvk3AbZ4x4
Bitcoin Cash: qp2ufts6eeyq8369slz8gys0vzq45l64yul28dy8kp
Ethereum: 0xEdC21a0D35999893a39bF4011Ca957e079A6b0eb
Litecoin: MG5CXc4bxHf1UNzJrXkMybLLps6D5rhT11 ______________________________
Backup Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTV3
CD’s: http://lnnk.in/OUs
T- Shirts: http://lnnk.in/esaU
Facebook: http://lnnk.in/iBaa
Soundcloud: http://lnnk.in/i6ae
Instagram: http://lnnk.in/i8ae
Twitter: http://lnnk.in/izaa
Spotify: http://lnnk.in/Mzr
Blogger https://shorturl.me/bLB79D
FE Playlist: http://lnnk.in/MDr
© matt procella
https://amzn.to/2xpocXh
Free download:
https://soundcloud.com/overdosedenvermusic/in-america
Verse one
This is the divided states of Illuminati land
People stumblin’ all over the place like zombies man
just like The walking dead, they got the country zombified
all the water’s fluoridated, all the food is modified
you are what you eat, so I guess that means that you’re a GMO
and you don’t even know, but you’re too blind to see it though
you have to be asleep to have the American Dream
just how they need it, ‘cause your freedom was never a thing
The best kinda slaves are the slaves that don’t know that they’re slaves
stuck in a daze and they behave how they’re told to behave
good little sheeple people, always happy, always gleeful
no revolting, no rebelling, no uprising, no upheaval
the ones that rule us want to keep us all clueless and weak
it’s not lookin’ so good for humans, the future is bleak
you think you are unique, but really you’re a replica
created by the false education that they gave you here (in america)
Chorus:
IN AMERICA! They watch and track your every move
They’re even puttin’ poison in your food
IN AMERIKKKA!!! The people are too blind to see the truth
But, it’s too late and there’s nothin’ we can do
IN AMERICA! Just watch your favorite and the news
So they can preprogram you with your views
IN AMERIKKKA! Get a job, obey the law, support the troops
and just kick back ‘cause there’s nothin’ we can do
Verse two
We are conditioned every minute of everyday
and being ignorant is just the american way
The national debt is a debt we can never repay
but if they say to pay your taxes, you better obey
Hypocritical kingdom of wicked criminals
using symbols and signals to fill your head with subliminals
when you watch TV it’s corroding your mind
when the 5g network goes online, there’ll be nowhere to hide
electromagnetic frequencies, all around us so frequently
nothing is what it seems to be, they deceive us so easily
no one even believin’ me, while they’re meetin in secrecy
have you seen the world recently, never treating us decently
what happened to liberty and justice for all
Dictators free themselves, but we get don't nothing at all
I just want people to know the truth, so please don’t shoot the messenger
it’s a bitch, but it’s just the way it is when you live (in america)
Chorus:
IN AMERICA! They watch and track your every move
They’re even puttin’ poison in your food
IN AMERIKKKA!!! The people are too blind to see the truth
But, it’s too late and there’s nothin’ we can do
IN AMERICA! Just watch your favorite and the news
So they can preprogram you with your views
IN AMERIKKKA! Get a job, obey the law, support the troops
and just kick back ‘cause there’s nothin’ we can do
O.D.D TV / ODD TV / ODD Reality:
Please subscribe here in case of termination:
http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTV3
SUPPORT this Channel if you choose:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
paypal: paypal.me/FlatEarth247
venmo: @ODDTV
cashapp: $ODDTV
Bitcoin: 3CgzSM65dbL3KM8GUuwgiyWDHvk3AbZ4x4
Bitcoin Cash: qp2ufts6eeyq8369slz8gys0vzq45l64yul28dy8kp
Ethereum: 0xEdC21a0D35999893a39bF4011Ca957e079A6b0eb
Litecoin: MG5CXc4bxHf1UNzJrXkMybLLps6D5rhT11 ______________________________
Backup Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTV3
CD’s: http://lnnk.in/OUs
T- Shirts: http://lnnk.in/esaU
Facebook: http://lnnk.in/iBaa
Soundcloud: http://lnnk.in/i6ae
Instagram: http://lnnk.in/i8ae
Twitter: http://lnnk.in/izaa
Spotify: http://lnnk.in/Mzr
Blogger https://shorturl.me/bLB79D
FE Playlist: http://lnnk.in/MDr
© matt procella
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.