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STEW PETERS WITH DIAN CAPPS - VAXX INJURY VICTIM: "IF JUST ONE PERSON HEARS WHAT I HAVE TO SAY"
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220 views • October 22, 2021
Credit to Stew Peters
Dian Capps gave in to peer pressure, and got jabbed with the Moderna shot being FALSELY referred to as a "COVID Vaccine". Her story is absolutely horrific, and she says she was led by God to tell her story, praying that just one person can be saved by her testimony.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Dian Capps gave in to peer pressure, and got jabbed with the Moderna shot being FALSELY referred to as a "COVID Vaccine". Her story is absolutely horrific, and she says she was led by God to tell her story, praying that just one person can be saved by her testimony.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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