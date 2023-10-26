Create New Account
Ukrainian Military Officer Described the Mobilized Soldiers Sent to the Front Line as Reinforcements
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
- One has hepatitis, the other has tuberculosis.”

That's how a Ukrainian military officer described the mobilized soldiers who were sent to the front line as reinforcements. The youngest is 53, the oldest is 59. These “fighters” had no training before being sent to the war zone, even though they last held a machine gun in Soviet Union times.

