Ukrainian Military Officer Described the Mobilized Soldiers Sent to the Front Line as Reinforcements

- One has hepatitis, the other has tuberculosis.”
That's how a Ukrainian military officer described the mobilized soldiers who were sent to the front line as reinforcements. The youngest is 53, the oldest is 59. These “fighters” had no training before being sent to the war zone, even though they last held a machine gun in Soviet Union times.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.