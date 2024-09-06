❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week August 30 - September 5, 2024

▪️In the Red Sea region, the Yemeni Houthis reported another round of strikes on merchant ships. Greek tankers MV BLUE LAGOON I and MV AMJAD were hit with ballistic missiles and a kamikaze drone.



▪️Meanwhile, MV DELTA SOUNION tanker, which was attacked by Yemenis on August 21, continued to burn. U.S. Armed Forces specialists were dispatched to the scene due to an oil spill from the damaged vessel.



▪️In response to attacks by Ansar Allah fighters, the U.S. Air Force attacked the Yemen-controlled territory. The strikes hit ground observation stations and launchers in the west of the country.



▪️At the same time, the U.S. Navy intercepted several munitions in the Red Sea. Over the course of the week, Western grouping shot down three UAVs and one Houthi uncrewed boat.



▪️As for the pro-Iranian proxies, they once again launched a drone at the Israeli port of Haifa. The drone was intercepted near Israel's border with Jordan, no damage was reported.



▪️In Syria, U.S. forces, in conjunction with Kurdish forces, detained a field commander of the terrorist Islamic State. The high-ranking militant helped members of the group stage an escape from a prison in Raqqa on Aug. 29.



▪️The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Air Force carried out airstrikes on terrorists' positions in the Syrian desert. As a result, several motorcycles and vehicles equipped with large-caliber machine guns were destroyed.



▪️At the same time, Syrian Arab Army ground units supported by Russian aviation began combing the area. IS terrorists' hideouts were discovered south of Palmyra, after which armed clashes broke out.



Source @rybar





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/