Building the Third Temple on the Temple Mount, and Trump, the False Jewish Messiah

Please watch my other videos that comprehensively cover why I believe Donald Trump is the antichrist/false messiah according to biblical scriptures. In this video, I cover multiple topics such as Trump's last visit to Israel, to sites like the Wailing Wall, something no other past American president has done; why Trump to date has been the most pro-Israeli American president since Harry Truman; the Jewish perception of their messiah as per Judaism; and the history of the first two Jewish temples, and the building of the third one.
Source 1: https://youtu.be/3yK5zxTsM4Y
Trump's relations with Israel and the American Jewish community; Published by CGTN America; YouTube; Date published: May 12, 2018; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.
Source 2: https://youtu.be/0vRkEyF-DBY
The Holy Temple: The People Are Ready; Published by the Temple Institute; YouTube; Date published: July 15, 2018; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.
Source 3: https://youtu.be/ZRWsF6-HFbo
Holy Temple Myth Busters: Part III: Mashiach vs the People; Published by the Temple Institute; YouTube; Date published: March 23, 2017; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.
Source 4: https://youtu.be/CCFJJ57WUKs
Is it Time to Rebuild the Third Temple?; Published by CBN News; YouTube; Date published: October 6, 2016; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.
(Thumbnail) — Source 5:
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-meet-the-rabbis-who-believe-the-torah-is-on-trump-s-side-1.6544181
Meet the Rabbis Who Believe the Torah Is on Trump's Side; Published by Haaretz Daily Newspaper Ltd. All Rights Reserved; Published by Allison Kaplan Sommer; Date published: October 14, 2018; Date of website access: December 28, 2020.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.