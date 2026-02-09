BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Gaza, Iran & Silver 02/09/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
793 followers
0
48 views • 1 day ago

If we go to war with Iran, it could bring forth a Palestinian State. In other news, Mining Companies are refusing to deliver Silver to COMEX, and finally Pastor Stan goes into great detail about the Arc of the Covenant.


Keywords
iransilvergazacovenantprophecy clubstan johnsonarc
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:57Israel / Gaza

05:30Arc of the Covenant

16:38Silver

28:06War with Iran

