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Black Crime: Why Our Rulers Hide it.
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193 views • April 25, 2022
Jared Taylor describes the absurd excuses the media give for not telling you the perp was black.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2022/04/black-crime-why-our-rulers-hide-it/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2022/04/black-crime-why-our-rulers-hide-it/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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