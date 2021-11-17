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Prophecy Fulfilled: VACCINE PASSPORT SEPARATES NYC COMMUNITY
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852 views • November 17, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The prophecy "And He Causes All" has been fulfilled. Passed on August 3, 2021 New York State mandates "at least one dose" for entry into indoor food, performance, event and recreational facilities (gyms, etc). The initiate is called the "Key To NYC Pass" and will operate through Excelsior Pass app which God showed me in a dream on April 1, 2021. This brings a new era of division in America.
Mayor de Blasio said "If you want to participate in our wonderful society you've got to get vaccinated." God warned they would bring this vaccine passport under false pretenses of "only needing to keep track of people but ultimately it would become a way to exclude anyone who won't take it from receiving the benefits of daily life.
Personal note: I believe the great struggle for humanity in the end days will involve DNA- whose is pure and whose isn't. Please note, we ARE in these end days, so this warning is not for "times to come". It's for right now. The more I see the Lord's word come to pass I realize these medical prophecies especially are warning us of the need to STAY HUMAN, stay without having our genetic material harvested, manipulated, twisted, "combined with" things- to basically be like NOAH and stay pure in our generations.
Prophecies mentioned in this video:
HE CAUSES ALL: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/01/and-he-causes-all-april-1-2021/
VACCINES IN AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/18/vaccines-in-america-july-16-2021/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The prophecy "And He Causes All" has been fulfilled. Passed on August 3, 2021 New York State mandates "at least one dose" for entry into indoor food, performance, event and recreational facilities (gyms, etc). The initiate is called the "Key To NYC Pass" and will operate through Excelsior Pass app which God showed me in a dream on April 1, 2021. This brings a new era of division in America.
Mayor de Blasio said "If you want to participate in our wonderful society you've got to get vaccinated." God warned they would bring this vaccine passport under false pretenses of "only needing to keep track of people but ultimately it would become a way to exclude anyone who won't take it from receiving the benefits of daily life.
Personal note: I believe the great struggle for humanity in the end days will involve DNA- whose is pure and whose isn't. Please note, we ARE in these end days, so this warning is not for "times to come". It's for right now. The more I see the Lord's word come to pass I realize these medical prophecies especially are warning us of the need to STAY HUMAN, stay without having our genetic material harvested, manipulated, twisted, "combined with" things- to basically be like NOAH and stay pure in our generations.
Prophecies mentioned in this video:
HE CAUSES ALL: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/01/and-he-causes-all-april-1-2021/
VACCINES IN AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/18/vaccines-in-america-july-16-2021/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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