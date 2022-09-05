What AB2098 Will Do to Medical Practice in California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AB2098 passed in the California Legislature and is now on Governor Newsom's desk. If it becomes law physicians will be silenced, and patients will be harmed. Informed consent will not be possible and free speech will be illegal for physicians. The sovereignty of the doctor patient relationship will be governed by politicians and non-practicing scientists.