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❗️US Navy seized an Iran-linked vessel, the ‘MT TIFFANY’, in the INDOPAC area
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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❗️The U.S. Navy seized an Iran-linked vessel, the ‘MT TIFFANY’, in the INDOPAC area.

The US hostilities are breaking International law and not adhering to the Peace Plan.

US INDOPACOM forces conducted a right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned VLCC tanker M/T TIFANI, via two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters in the Indian ocean between Sri Lanka and Indonesia, without incident.

Kegbreath's Department of War and Piracy:

Overnight, U.S. forces conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding of the stateless sanctioned M/T Tifani without incident in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility.

As we have made clear, we will pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran—anywhere they operate.

International waters are not a refuge for sanctioned vessels. The Department of War will continue to deny illicit actors and their vessels freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain.


@DD Geopolitics

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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