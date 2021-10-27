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MORE "VACCINATED" BLOOD IMAGES: ACCOMPLISHED GOAL TO CHANGE WHAT IS HUMAN W/ MARYAM HENEIN
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70 views • October 27, 2021
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
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Investigative journalist, Maryam Henein, rejoins the program to share "vaccinated" blood images of a healthy person and a "vaccinated" before a work out and after. It shows what looks like a nanotubular structure and extremely coagulated (clotted) blood. We also discuss individual stories that being are experiencing in the hospital and elsewhere. Lastly we discuss her other investigative work. You can learn more about Maryam Henein at all of her links:
Maryam WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Goto https://godsharvest.co/ to save over $100 on a months supply of the world's most nutritious organic bioavailable superfoods. Food your body was meant to have!
Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold guaranteed.
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete - be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
Investigative journalist, Maryam Henein, rejoins the program to share "vaccinated" blood images of a healthy person and a "vaccinated" before a work out and after. It shows what looks like a nanotubular structure and extremely coagulated (clotted) blood. We also discuss individual stories that being are experiencing in the hospital and elsewhere. Lastly we discuss her other investigative work. You can learn more about Maryam Henein at all of her links:
Maryam WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
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