Guilty Man Recognizes Judge From Middle School, Breaks Down When She Offers Up Words Of Encouragement.Randall Neely

In the courtroom video, Glazer somehow recognizes her old classmate, and Booth realizes the connection when Glazer asks him, “Did you go to Nautilus for middle school?” Booth starts to smile when he recognizes his old friend, then he bursts into tears. “I’m sorry to see you here,” the judge says to him. “I always wondered what happened to you, sir.” Booth sobs, holding his head in his hands. The judge looks to the courtroom and adds, “He was the nicest kid in middle school.” Of course, Judge Glazer didn’t let that get in the way of her job, and Booth was given jail time. But, before the sentencing, Glazer said this to her childhood friend: “Mr. Booth, I hope you’re able to change your ways. Good luck to you.” Ten months later, Booth was released, and Judge Glazer was standing right there to support him. “You’re gonna do something good for somebody else.” she told him. “You better believe it,” he replied. “I’m not giving up on life.”

