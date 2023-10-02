ABC Episode 109: “Psychiatrists Are Greedy Pill-Pushers”

“I had moments of lucidity.
They were few, but I had them. Sometimes the drugs did work. But there were
people who didn't get better, even with the medicine. What good is
hospitalisation, then? To gather together the human debris.”
― Rodrigo de Souza Leão, All Dogs Are Blue
“Psychotropic drugs have also been organized according to structure (e.g., tricyclic), mechanism (e.g., monoamine, oxidase inhibitor [MAOI]), history (first generation, traditional), uniqueness (e.g., atypical), or indication (e.g., antidepressant). A further problem is that many drugs used to treat medical and neurological conditions are routinely used to treat psychiatric disorders.”
― Benjamin J. Sadock, Kaplan and Sadock's Synopsis of Psychiatry: Behavioral Sciences/Clinical Psychiatry
