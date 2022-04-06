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Josh McCallen Shares The Step By Step Guide To Acquire Historic Resort Properties
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My guest in this episode is Josh McCallen. Josh is a nationally recognized hospitality executive, conference speaker, innovator, builder & investor with a track record for the development of exceptional resort properties and growing world-class operational teams.
Josh is also one of the principals of Accountable Equity, an investment firm that specializes in investing in historic resort communities, and income efficient funds.
Episode Sponsors:
GoBundance: The Tribe For Healthy, Wealthy, Generous Men Who Choose To Lead EPIC Lives www.gobundance.com
Accountable Equity: Resort Hospitality & Efficient Income Cash Flow Investments www.accountableequity.com
Strategic Metals Invest: Invest In Rare Earth Elements & Technology Metals www.strategicmetalsinvest.com
The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com
Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com - password “penumbra”
Interview Links:
Vivamee'
Accountable Equity
Webinar
Grab My Book:
The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches
Programs:
The Cashflow Ninja Cashflow Investors Club™: www.cashflowninja.com/club
Your Own Banking System™ : www.yourownbankingsystem.com
Your Own Family Office™: www.cashflowninja.com/familyoffice
The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto
The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator
The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core
The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier
The Cashflow Quantum™: www.cashflowninja.com/quantum
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Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/
Josh is also one of the principals of Accountable Equity, an investment firm that specializes in investing in historic resort communities, and income efficient funds.
Episode Sponsors:
GoBundance: The Tribe For Healthy, Wealthy, Generous Men Who Choose To Lead EPIC Lives www.gobundance.com
Accountable Equity: Resort Hospitality & Efficient Income Cash Flow Investments www.accountableequity.com
Strategic Metals Invest: Invest In Rare Earth Elements & Technology Metals www.strategicmetalsinvest.com
The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com
Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com - password “penumbra”
Interview Links:
Vivamee'
Accountable Equity
Webinar
Grab My Book:
The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches
Programs:
The Cashflow Ninja Cashflow Investors Club™: www.cashflowninja.com/club
Your Own Banking System™ : www.yourownbankingsystem.com
Your Own Family Office™: www.cashflowninja.com/familyoffice
The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto
The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator
The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core
The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier
The Cashflow Quantum™: www.cashflowninja.com/quantum
Connect With Us:
Website: http://cashflowninja.com
Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mclaubscher/cashflow-ninja/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/
Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875
LBRY.tv: https://lbry.tv/@Cashflowninja:9?r=DoJHKKGqTbf8sdChMP1oLtCrJWEYK3ZM
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja
Brandnewtube: https://brandnewtube.com/@cashflowninja
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/cashflowninja/
Gab: https://gab.ai/cashflowninja
Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja
Biggerpockets: https://www.biggerpockets.com/users/mclaubscher
Medium: https://medium.com/@mclaubscher
Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/
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