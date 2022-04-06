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Josh McCallen Shares The Step By Step Guide To Acquire Historic Resort Properties
Cashflow Ninja
Cashflow Ninja
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My guest in this episode is Josh McCallen. Josh is a nationally recognized hospitality executive, conference speaker, innovator, builder & investor with a track record for the development of exceptional resort properties and growing world-class operational teams.

Josh is also one of the principals of Accountable Equity, an investment firm that specializes in investing in historic resort communities, and income efficient funds.

Episode Sponsors:

GoBundance: The Tribe For Healthy, Wealthy, Generous Men Who Choose To Lead EPIC Lives www.gobundance.com

Accountable Equity: Resort Hospitality & Efficient Income Cash Flow Investments www.accountableequity.com

Strategic Metals Invest: Invest In Rare Earth Elements & Technology Metals www.strategicmetalsinvest.com

The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com

Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com  - password “penumbra”

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Accountable Equity

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