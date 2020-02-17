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Contagion (2011) Official Exclusive 720p HD Trailer
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47 views • February 17, 2020
"Contagion" follows the rapid progress of a lethal airborne virus that kills within days. As the fast-moving epidemic grows, the worldwide medical community races to find a cure and control the panic that spreads faster than the virus itself. At the same time, ordinary people struggle to survive in a society coming apart.
[The film received renewed popularity in the year 2020 due to the 2019–20 Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.] Predictive Programming?
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Interesting to note, at the end of the film, there is a website link, with the words above it...."It's not a matter of if, but when."
http://www.takepart.com/contagion/index.html
______________
Wow, the website is a NWO blue print, a globalist map with current news updates and anti-Trump rhetoric. An investigative journalist would have a field day connecting the dots. Warning, it's very creepy. Click on the top header "TAKEPART".
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“Contagion”: How Disaster Movies “Educate” the Masses [MUST READ!]
https://vigilantcitizen.com/moviesandtv/contagion-or-how-disaster-movies-educate-the-masses/
[The film received renewed popularity in the year 2020 due to the 2019–20 Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.] Predictive Programming?
______________
Interesting to note, at the end of the film, there is a website link, with the words above it...."It's not a matter of if, but when."
http://www.takepart.com/contagion/index.html
______________
Wow, the website is a NWO blue print, a globalist map with current news updates and anti-Trump rhetoric. An investigative journalist would have a field day connecting the dots. Warning, it's very creepy. Click on the top header "TAKEPART".
______________
“Contagion”: How Disaster Movies “Educate” the Masses [MUST READ!]
https://vigilantcitizen.com/moviesandtv/contagion-or-how-disaster-movies-educate-the-masses/
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