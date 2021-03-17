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Q | Trump Anthem: WWG1WGA by Patriot 17 [13.03.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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191 views • March 17, 2021
Personal note:
I really hope, but I wanna se it before I believe it.
I trust no Politicians...
Just my personal experience over many years.

Music video for an original song by Patriot 17, WWG1WGA: a song I wrote for WE THE PEOPLE promoting the love and positivity of the Q movement and fighting against the lies and propaganda of Big Tech and the mainstream media.
#Q #WWG1WGA #bestisyettocome #MAGA #Patriot17 #Trump

Email: [email protected]
Facebook: http://facebook.com/patriotseventeen
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/patriotseventeen
AnonUp: https://anonup.com/@PatriotSeventeen

Patriot Links:
President Donald Trump: http://www.donaldjtrump.com
Santa Surfing: http://www.beachbroadcast.com
Simon Parkes: http://www.simonparkes.org
Conservatibe Twins: http://www.officialhodgetwins.com
RightSide Broadcasting: http://www.dougbillings.us
David Wilcock: http://www.divinecosmos.com
X22 Report: http://www.x22report.com
Josiah Rises: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXu3Qcw018ZNU0qJ3hVn9mQ

Lyrics:
Looking at the world, what's going on,
TV singing lies with every song ...
But there's an angel up ahead,
Bringing love and truth instead,
It's OK, it's OK, it's OK, and we can sing together,

Storm is coming let it rain,
One by one we'll make a change,
Wave your flag up proud and stay high,
Know the best is yet to come,
Trust the plan QAnons,
Together we will rise when they fall,
Where we go one we go all!

Do I wanna stay here breaking down,
Do I want a life ruled by a clown,
Noone can tell me what to say,
Turn off your mind and sail away,
It's OK, it's OK, it's OK, and all together we sing,

Storm is coming let it rain,
One by one we'll make a change,
Wave your flag up proud and stay high,
Stand together all as one,
Trust the plan QAnons,
Together we will rise when they fall,
Where we go one we go all!

Together, forever, we've got to stand together,
Together, forever, we've got to fight together,
Together, forever, we're gonna live forever,

Storm is coming let it rain,
One by one we'll make a change,
Wave your flag up proud and stay high,
Know the best is yet to come,
Trust the plan QAnons,
Together we will rise when they fall,
Where we go one we go all!

Together, forever,
Where we go one we go all.

Source:
Patriot Seventeen @patriotseventeen 31 minutes ago 17.03.2021
FACT-CHECKED ALREADY!
It's only been up 2 days and YouTube fact-checked it already!
How can they fact-check a song/video about love and unity?
https://anonup.com/thread/2790039

Patriot Seventeen - 29 subscribers
887 views • Mar 13, 2021
https://youtu.be/gDvj2_svizg
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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