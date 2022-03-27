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Is Trudeau Monopolizing Vaccine Technology?
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31 views • March 27, 2022
Rebel News.
Tamara Ugolini investigates claims that have circulated online that suggest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is monopolizing vaccine technology. As always, take what you see, read and hear with a grain of salt, as Tamara explains.
FULL REPORT from Tamara Ugolini: https://rebelne.ws/3uiMDyY
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vycf11-is-trudeau-monopolizing-vaccine-technology-we-investigated.html
Tamara Ugolini investigates claims that have circulated online that suggest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is monopolizing vaccine technology. As always, take what you see, read and hear with a grain of salt, as Tamara explains.
FULL REPORT from Tamara Ugolini: https://rebelne.ws/3uiMDyY
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vycf11-is-trudeau-monopolizing-vaccine-technology-we-investigated.html
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