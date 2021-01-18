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D-Day 2021: The Calm Before the Storm
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2369 views • January 18, 2021
Analysis of the troop build-up in Washington, DC prior to Inauguration Day, reasons to be optimistic about Trump victory, and some suggestions for resisting the communist coup...
Recorded January 18, 2021
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books). Nom de plume: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Recorded January 18, 2021
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books). Nom de plume: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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