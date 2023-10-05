🛰 Chapter 6 (of 84) of the Serialization of the Audio-videobook of SNOOZE: A STORY OF AWAKENING

🎬 Experience This Beloved & Award-winning Visionary Novel in an All-new Visual Format!





👀 In anticipation of next year’s 10-year anniversary of this classic sci-fi coming-of-age tale of Max Diver’s Hero’s Journey into the Otherworld of dreams to rescue his endangered astronaut father, Sol Luckman Uncensored is thrilled to serialize this unforgettable story in an exciting new visual format.





“Highly original fiction with more than a dash of the otherworld; well-developed characters, both male and female; excellent adventures; heartwarming conclusion and lots of wonderful ideas—what is there not to like? Highly recommended, a must-read.”—INDIE SHAMAN Magazine





Could it be there’s no such thing as the paranormal ... only infinite varieties of normal we’ve yet to understand?





From acclaimed author Sol Luckman comes SNOOZE, the riveting, coming-of-age tale of one extraordinary boy’s awakening to the world-changing reality of his dreams, Winner of the 2015 National Indie Excellence Award for New Age Fiction.





SNOOZE is “a moving story ... a multi-dimensional, many-faceted gem of a read. From mysteries to metaphysics, entering the dream world, Bigfoot, high magic and daring feats of courage, this book has it all ... I highly recommend [SNOOZE] for all ages. It’s an exciting journey within.” Lance White, author of TALES OF A ZANY MYSTIC





Join Max Diver, aka “Snooze,” along the razor’s edge of a quest to rescue his long-lost father from a fate stranger than death in the exotic, perilous Otherworld of sleep.





An insightful look at a plethora of paranormal subjects, from Bigfoot and lucid dreaming to time travel via the Bermuda Triangle, SNOOZE also shines as a work of literature featuring iconic characters, intense drama and breathless pacing to stir you wide awake!





“Luckman’s dazzling abilities as a novelist abound with lyrical prose ... Although [SNOOZE] chronicles a boy’s transition into manhood, I would not consider it young adult. The provocative subject matter of science and spirituality is very mature ... If you enjoy colorful characters, a fast-paced plot and stories that tug at your heart, this novel in eighty-four chapters is anything but a yawn.” Readers’ Favorite





