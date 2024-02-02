Truth and Righteousness

If you did not know why Jesus was hated by his own household, learn fast. God will not tolerate ungodliness nor a form of godliness. If we cannot stand faithful to God in the little things, we will not stand with God in the bigger things. We become like Judas uniting with the wicked to fit in.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.