The possible DARK ORIGIN behind THESE far-left policies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Oct 25, 2022 Stacey Abrams recently said during an interview that the burden of inflation is directly linked to the burden placed on women who are unable to receive an abortion: ‘Having children is WHY you’re worried about your price for gas.’ In this clip, Glenn reveals Democrats’ DARK history with efforts to control population numbers. And he shows why Abrams’ statement — or even Biden’s recent statement on climate change — may have more to do with that dark history than it seems…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RuyoGsPB4iM