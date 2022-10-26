Create New Account
The possible DARK ORIGIN behind THESE far-left policies
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Glenn Beck


Oct 25, 2022 Stacey Abrams recently said during an interview that the burden of inflation is directly linked to the burden placed on women who are unable to receive an abortion: ‘Having children is WHY you’re worried about your price for gas.’ In this clip, Glenn reveals Democrats’ DARK history with efforts to control population numbers. And he shows why Abrams’ statement — or even Biden’s recent statement on climate change — may have more to do with that dark history than it seems…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RuyoGsPB4iM

Related videos

