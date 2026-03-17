WAR PART 3 OF 3 Cyber Ghosting

In this episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, titled "War part 3: The Omni War – Digital Deception 2025," I lay out the cold reality of the fifth-generation warfare we are currently enduring. This is not a traditional war of bullets and borders, but an "omni-war" targeted directly at your mind and your perception of reality. From the intentional sabotage of the U.S. military to the rise of a technocratic global slave system, we are witnessing a systematic dismantling of national sovereignty and individual freedom.

The "Technate" is no longer a conspiracy theory; it is being built right under our noses, funded by our own tax dollars and private bank loans. Projects like the $500 billion Stargate AI infrastructure are prioritizing digital algorithms over human needs, sucking up local resources like water and electricity while regular citizens are deprioritized. This technology is being tucked behind the "national security" curtain, making any public oversight or sane discussion forbidden to those without top-secret clearance.

We see the terrifying "field testing" of this AI in modern conflicts, where American software is used to generate "kill lists" based on statistical probabilities. These systems, currently being refined in places like Gaza, lead to the "hallucinated" targeting of innocent families—a precursor to how Western governments may one day treat their own "enemies". Meanwhile, models like the CCP’s "Technate light" use AI judges to rubber-stamp death convictions for political dissidents, whose organs are then harvested for profit. This is the "efficient" model being studied by Western leaders.

The deception extends to every facet of our lives, from "dumbed-down" energy technology to the push for a universal "everything ID" that will link your survival to government compliance. Even our entertainment, like the movie Civil War, serves as predictive programming to prepare us for a reality where the media are heroes and the "woke left" emerges victorious.

We are living in a matrix of fraud—medical, historical, and judicial—designed to keep us comfortable and compliant while our world is prepared for a massive "upload" or a controlled collapse. If we do not gain discernment and look past the digital deception, we will remain victims of a system that views us as entirely replaceable. It is time to step out of the matrix, demand accountability, and see the world for what it truly is before the "Omni-war" reaches its final, catastrophic conclusion.



