I invested G series to take down the Chinese Communist Party. I am NOT a victim of Miles Guo. Free Miles Guo！
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2iyebx9fd3

🔺I invested G series to take down the Chinese Communist Party.

I am NOT a victim of Miles Guo.

Free Miles Guo ❗


 New Federal State of China Boston Mayflower


🔻我就是G系列投资者

我们投资的是支持灭共

我们是受益者不是受害者，Free Miles Guo❗


新中国联邦 波士顿五月花农场


