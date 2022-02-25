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Chrystia Freeland on Fintrac and Permanent Measures
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24 views • February 25, 2022
Chrystia Freeland, in terms of the financial instrument we are using now under now under under Fintrac and the Emergency Act. We used all those tools that we had. And we'll be putting some of those tools forward to be used permanently. And that's something we need to do and will do.
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