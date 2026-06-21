Garbage Sequels Thats WORSE Than The Original

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Every TRASH Sequel Thats WORSE Than The Original Explained Every Bad Sequel Listed. Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997) Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000) Jaws: The Revenge (1987) Son of the Mask (2005) Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) American Psycho 2 (2002) The Matrix Resurrections (2021) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)