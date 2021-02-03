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GOP Chair: Divided, we cannot stand
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100 views • February 03, 2021
WASHINGTON: With a Congress divided, and a Republican party within that is seeing differences of thought, GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel speaks to Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer about the importance for the party's success in pulling together and their path to regain a majority in 2022. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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