Tech Addiction
Son of the Republic
Robbing Our Future

* America is hooked on their phones.

* Technology is supposed to improve our lives.

* Depression spiked as phones became popular.

* Phone cripple kids’ social skills.

* Kids are being set up to fail.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (14 March 2024)

Keywords
addictionsocial mediabig techdepressiontechnologyjesse watterssmart phonesocial skillssmartphonesafe space

