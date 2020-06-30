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Two Global Exclusives Now Breaking! NIH/CDC Caught Inflating Covid Numbers At Least 15 Times - FULL SHOW 6/30/20
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164 views • June 30, 2020
Plus Roger Stone to break his silence on eve of his imprisonment and more – must watch, must share. Tune in as we reveal how health officials are keeping the Covid-19 fearmongering alive by inflating the number of new cases, and how this will help Democrats in the 2020 elections as weak Republicans go along with the fraud.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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