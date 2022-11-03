Incoming Red Tsunami! All Assets Deployed! Define Projection: Election Denying, Violent Extremists!

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Previous Updates:
Trump Confirms He is Q+ "My Fellow Americans, The Storm is Upon Us..."
https://rumble.com/v1qwrls-trump-confirms-he-is-q-my-fellow-americans-the-storm-is-upon-us....html
It's Time to Take Back Our Country & Return Power to The People!
https://rumble.com/v1ps3rv-its-time-to-take-back-our-country-and-return-power-to-the-people.html
The Military is The Only Way! Booms en route! This is not a Drill!
https://rumble.com/v1oqa7y-the-military-is-the-only-way-booms-en-route-this-is-not-a-drill.html
Durham Now Prosecuting Corrupt DOJ/FBI! Russia Ukraine NATO WW3! Military Industrial Complex Exposed! Fake News Covid/Vaccine Narratives Crumbling!
https://rumble.com/v1oedrn-durham-now-prosecuting-corrupt-dojfbi-russia-ukraine-nato-ww3-military-indu.html