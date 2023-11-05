An Amerikan Psychopath Amuses Itself whilst Watching a Harmless Canadian Being ‘Gang-stalked’ | neoremonstrance

A low-level, Amerikan psychopath amuses itself, whilst simultaneously feeling morally superior, when witnessing one of his own kind in action: namely another corrupt, ‘gang-stalking’ perpetrator.

Original source of the psychopath’s amusement: https://rumble.com/v3ed54f-late-august-2023-organized-stalking-in-canada.html

Channel name of source: Controlling the Narrative; Organized Stalking in Canada

Upload date of source: Saturday, 2 September 2023

Title of original source: Late August, 2023 - Organized Stalking in Canada

Channels of original source:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kc6vrOa2L72P

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/organizedstalkingincanada

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Controlling_the_Narrative:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ControllingtheNarrative

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@controllingthenarrative2288

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

Memorandum: This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.

℗ and © J. D. Gallé, 2023. All rights reserved.

Ponerological tags:

anti-social, antisocial, anti-social lowlife, lover of self, liar, lover of lies, love of self, malignant narcissist, money-lover, psychopath, psychopathic, psychopathy, scumbag, self-lover, self-worshiper, self-worshipper, sociopath, sociopathy

gang-stalker, gang-stalking, gangstalker, gangstalking, organised stalking, organized stalking

systematic stalking, systematised stalking, systematized stalking

Neo-Remonstrance tags and authorised Neo-Remonstration:

J.D. Gallé

J. D. Gallé

@neoremonstrance

neoremonstrance

The Neo-Remonstrance Commences

The Remonstrant Blogspot

Blogger (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5094586

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/neoremonstrance